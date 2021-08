We preview week 4 of the CFL this week with Tim Baines talking the Ottawa REDBLACKS home opener vs. America’s CFL team the BC Lions, and Tim Capper shares his analysis on the Montreal Alouettes at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. We also cover the latest on the Edmonton Elks inability to play against the Toronto Argonauts because of an outbreak on the team and discuss the latest happenings around the CFL league when it comes to player and fan protocols and what commissioner Randy Ambrosie has to say on the matter.