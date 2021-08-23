518 Southcreek
This gorgeous, 2004 Parade Home, in Chandlers North Creek Subdivision features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, formal dining room, and an upstairs bonus room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, computer desk and stainless appliances (oven and cooktop are less than two years old). This home has so much character offering curb appeal, a two story grand entrance, see through fireplace from great room and breakfast room, beautifully landscaped yard and so much more. Two new hot water heaters and roof replaced in 2017. Storage shed in back yard. This home is a must see!www.sellingtexarkana.com
Comments / 0