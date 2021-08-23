518 Southcreek

This stunning home is sitting on 1.41 wooded acres...gives you plenty of room for a pool and backyard oasis! Four car garage! Brand new Nies Saltlake plan! This home features a large great room and dining room with vaulted and beamed ceilings! The kitchen is large and has a spacious kitchen island that looks towards the woods. There is a 1/2 bath nearby for guests. There is a main level office off the dining/kitchen area. The master bedroom has a large bathroom with make up vanity area and large shower and spacious master closet. Split guest bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath are located on the other side of the home. Downstairs your will find a 9' tall walk out basement with large rec room and game room. Wet bar, 2 more beds with their own private baths. One of the baths opens to the backyard for easy access if you do decide to add a pool! There is a large exercise room downstairs also. This home includes well, sprinklers, and sod. We have an in house designer who will help you with all the selections in this home! Don't settle for a home that you don't even like...buy the brand NEW one you really love!