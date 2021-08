Gorgeous Acreage being taken from a larger parcel. New survey will be done creating a parcel approximately 15 acres. Land is priced at $10,000 per acre. It is planted in Hay which is a verbal agreement. The land touches Smilax Rd to the left of 13361 Smilax rd brick house and to the right of at part. Agent will be placing flags to mark area. House and fenced area to right are not included. Look for the flags There are utilities in the area Blue flags in the ground (Lowe;s) mark where the property touches Smilax and touches the part that will go with the brick house. YOu can see the fence around the acreage - where the trees to the right are is the creek. With an acceptable purchase agreement the seller will consider selling 4 additional acres with the pond on it. Pond is approx 2 acres and is 17' deep- has fish. Do NOT drive on the crops.