Flood Advisory issued for Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Luzerne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN LUZERNE COUNTY At 121 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain still moving through the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in parts of the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazleton, Muhlenberg, West Hazleton, Freeland, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Slocum, White Haven, Sugar Notch, Shickshinny, Pond Hill, Drums, Mountain Top, Beach Haven, Drifton, Fairview Heights, Woodside-Drifton, Penobscot and East Berwick.