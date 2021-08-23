Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Luzerne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN LUZERNE COUNTY At 121 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain still moving through the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in parts of the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazleton, Muhlenberg, West Hazleton, Freeland, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Slocum, White Haven, Sugar Notch, Shickshinny, Pond Hill, Drums, Mountain Top, Beach Haven, Drifton, Fairview Heights, Woodside-Drifton, Penobscot and East Berwick.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyngham, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
City
Shickshinny, PA
City
Freeland, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
West Hazleton, PA
City
Fairview, PA
City
Beach Haven, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Sugar Notch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy