Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Nas X Credits Frank Ocean and Kevin Abstract for Making His Self-Discovery Journey Easier

By WENN
AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Old Town Road' hitmaker is grateful for the openly gay musicians who came out before him because his journey would have been 'much more scary' without them. AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Nas X has found the inspiration to talk about his own sexuality from openly gay music stars like Frank Ocean and Kevin Abstract.

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Kevin Abstract
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Discovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Lil Nas X's new relationship is 'effortless'

Lil Nas X's new romance is "effortless". The 22-year-old rap star met his boyfriend "around the time" of his 'Saturday Night Live' performance in May, and he admits that their romance "just feels natural". He told VMan magazine: "I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet. I'm...
MusicABC News

Lil Nas X on how his gospel singer dad inspired him to pursue music

In a new cover story with VMAN, Lil Nas X reveals how his father's musical aspirations inspired him to pursue a music career of his own. "My dad is a gospel singer," the 22-year-old told the magazine. "He still sings gospel but not as much. I guess [he] inspired me to say, 'Wow, if my dad can go out there now, at almost 50 years old, and make music, what's stopping me?' It was definitely a part of what pushed me. I actually ended up using one of his engineers for some of my earlier music."
MusicRefinery29

‘Self-Made Legend’: Lil Nas X On Being A Gay Icon And The Dangers Of Homophobia

Lil Nas X has had an amazing year but like anyone in the early stages of a career on the rise, the journey hasn’t come without its share of struggles, doubts and fears. In Variety’s 2021 Power of Young Hollywood issue, the star got candid about the love he’s received, the hate, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped his professional journey.
Music101 WIXX

Lil Nas X hints at return to country music following release of debut album

Lil Nas X says he already knows where he’ll take his music after dropping his debut studio album, Montero. Taking to Twitter recently, the “Industry Baby” rapper remained tight-lipped about when fans can expect to hold a physical copy of his debut effort in their hands, but did admit he’s already mapped out his next music era.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Lil Nas X Addresses Concerns For His Safety In Interview

For Lil Nas X, being unapologetic about being a highly visible rapper who’s gay is the banner of truth he walks with. But that doesn’t mean that he’s unaware about how much that makes him a target for hateful behavior and worse. The “Old Town Road” rapper was recently the...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Beat Switch On Frank Ocean's "Nights" Still Feels Otherworldly

Frank Ocean's debut album channel ORANGE was already a huge moment in Hip-Hop and music history, in general. The gold-certified record earned the former Odd Future artist three Grammy nominations, but four years later, when Frank finally returned with new music, it was clear that his lauded debut was just the beginning for Frank Ocean.
Musicenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Male Rapper

Lil Nas X is celebrating ahead of his highly anticipated album, “Montero” to be released. The “Industry Baby” rapper has the most streams on Spotify with 52,318,623 monthly listeners. Lil Nas X jumped ahead of DaBaby, who currently sits at 51,749,552 monthly listens. DaBaby has suffered since going on a...
Hip Hophotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Kevin Abstract Discuss Being LGBTQIA+ Artists In Hip Hop

As two LGBTQIA+ voices in the Hip Hop industry, Lil Nas X being interviewed by Kevin Abstract is a meeting of the minds that just makes sense. They both have been open about their sexuality in a genre that is not as widely accepting of gay artists, especially among men, but they have forged paths that have resulted in both acquiring success in their own right.
Musicrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Paris Bryant Talks Signing With Cinematic Music Group, Top 5 Rappers, Dream Collaboration + More

Paris Bryant has already recognized the power of a positive perspective against any and all adversity. The Maryland-born and Brooklyn-based rapper spreads light through the culture with an uplifting message lifted even higher by verbal gymnastics and soaring melodies. Despite a turbulent childhood, he embraced this outlook early on. As classmates drummed out beats on the lunch table, he developed his wordplay in real time during grade school. By nine-years-old, he picked up guitar before eventually learning keyboard. Music offered some stability as he bounced back and forth between living with his mom and dad. Following his mother’s second five-year incarceration, he moved to The Bronx with his grandmother at the age of twelve. New York felt like a culture shock as he dealt with bullying due to his southern accent and thrifted clothes.
Celebritiesmalemodelscene.net

LIL NAS X is the Cover Star of VMAN Magazine September 2021 Issue

Music superstar Lil Nas X takes the cover story of VMAN Magazine‘s September 2021 edition lensed by fashion photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. In charge of styling was George Cortina, with beauty from hair stylist Lacy Redway, makeup artist Sil Bruinsma at The Wall Group, and manicurist Megumi Yamamoto at Susan Price NYC.
New York City, NYAceShowbiz

DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

In a pre-filmed video played ahead of his set at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2021, the 'Rockstar' hitmaker insists he never meant to 'offend anybody' with his controversial remarks. AceShowbiz - DaBaby is so grateful to finally return to the stage after his latest controversy. The "Rockstar" hitmaker, who got axed from many major music events over his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Festival, thanked a New York City radio station for allowing him to perform at their event.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Love Life: 'Found Someone Special Now'

Lil Nas X has revealed he is finally in love after having good and bad relationships in the past. The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was featured in Variety's 2021 Power of Young Hollywood issue. In an interview with the outlet, he said he "had some good boyfriends and some bad ones."
MusicBillboard

Doja Cat Is Becoming the Quintessential Gen Z Pop Star

Although the masses are finally catching up, Doja proved her star power from the moment “Mooo!” went viral in August of 2018. The winkingly meme-driven novelty song expertly tapped into the specific brand of self-deprecation and intricate webs of online inside jokes that make up Gen Z humor. Like any smart pop star, Doja was able to capitalize on the viral success of “Mooo!” by launching a deluxe version of Amala, her debut studio album, in the following months. That deluxe version housed two of her biggest hits at the time, “Tia Tamera (feat. Rico Nasty)” and a remix of “Juicy” featuring Tyga. The success of the latter song led to Doja’s first Hot 100 chart entry and Amala’s first appearance on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The “Juicy” remix also ended up functioning as the lead single for Hot Pink, Doja’s sophomore studio album which spawned three Hot 100 entries: “Say So,” the No. 16-peaking “Streets,” and the platinum-certified “Like That (feat. Gucci Mane).”
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Lil Nas X turned down Euphoria role to finish debut LP

Lil Nas X turned down the opportunity to appear in 'Euphoria' to concentrate on completing his upcoming debut album ‘Montero’. The 22-year-old rapper was offered a role in the HBO drama, which stars Zendaya, but he declined as his full focus is on finishing his LP, however, he admits he is interested in getting in acting in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy