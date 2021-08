Members of Cuero’s Freedom Life Church (formerly Trinity Church) gathered on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. to give gasoline to and support the local community. Freedom Life Church has a program called Sarah’s Closet that ministers to those around the church, giving them hygiene items and necessities. As Pastor, Jeanine Coppedge expressed though, “We wanted to do more.” The Church Board came together and brainstormed ideas, then had to decide which to pick. “She (a board member) woke up early in the morning saying the Lord spoke to her and told her we need to get out from here. Sarah’s Closet serves here, but we need to get out and go to the community.