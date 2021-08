The Carolina Panthers have added another kicker to compete with Joey Slye. Thursday afternoon, the team traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the New York Giants for kicker and punter Ryan Santoso. The Giants will receive the pick if Santoso is on the Panthers’ roster for at least two regular-season games. The pick the Giants would receive comes via the Miami Dolphins through either the Tennessee Titans or the New England Patriots from the Greg Little trade that took place last week.