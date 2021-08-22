Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

North Dakota Falls to Idaho in Season-Opener, 1-0

fightinghawks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota challenged the University of Idaho for 90 minutes in the Fighting Hawks season-opener at Bronson Field, peppering the Vandals with four shots on frame. However, the Idaho defense clammed up and held shape to down UND, 1-0. The Vandals lone goal found the back of the net in the sixth minute as Maddie Haas found a loose ball that ricocheted off several UND and Idaho players inside the 18-yard box and fired into the side-netting on the far post to give UI the early lead.

fightinghawks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Forks, ND
Sports
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Louisiana State
State
Idaho State
Grand Forks, ND
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Idaho#Und#Ui#The Fighting Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy