North Dakota Falls to Idaho in Season-Opener, 1-0

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota challenged the University of Idaho for 90 minutes in the Fighting Hawks season-opener at Bronson Field, peppering the Vandals with four shots on frame. However, the Idaho defense clammed up and held shape to down UND, 1-0. The Vandals lone goal found the back of the net in the sixth minute as Maddie Haas found a loose ball that ricocheted off several UND and Idaho players inside the 18-yard box and fired into the side-netting on the far post to give UI the early lead.