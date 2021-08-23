Innovations in Face Lifting: Dr. Corey S. Maas to Speak at the Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 22, 2021. Dr. Corey S. Maas, a dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon with multiple practice locations serving the San Francisco Bay Area, is set to speak on August 21, 2021 at the inaugural Global Summit of Facial Plastic Surgery. He will present on the subject of ‘Lifting The Face: From Sound Waves To Surgery’ and serve as a moderator for a discussion on the aging face and rhinoplasty.