Buccaneers' Tanner Hudson: Shines as receiver again

Hudson secured six of seven targets for 74 yards and lost a fumble in the Buccaneers' 34-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night. Hudson once again paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards, and brought in a particularly impressive 25-yard pass from rookie Kyle Trask in the fourth quarter. Despite his impressive work as a receiver this preseason, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports Hudson is being given no assurances by head coach Bruce Arians, who noted after Saturday's game, "there's more to it than just catching the ball" with respect to the tight end's bid for a roster spot. Hudson's blocking continues to be spotty, but he should ample chances to once again impress in Saturday's preseason finale against the Texans.