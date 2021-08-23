Dodgers' David Price: Tagged with loss

Cancel
Price (4-2) took the loss in Sunday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Price settled down after permitting four baserunners and all three runs in the first to retire nine of the next 10 batters, but Los Angeles was unable to overcome the early deficit. The former Cy-Young winner tossed a season-high 75 pitches and has now thrown more than 50 in each of his last four starts as the Dodgers' rotation has been hamstrung. He'll look to rebound against Colorado over the weekend.

