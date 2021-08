Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is reportedly set to go to Brazilian club Flamengo on loan for the 2021-22 season. An agreement has been reached between Manchester United and Flamengo as the Brazil national Pereira is keen on gaining more game time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a credible record in transfer markets. Pereira, who did not feature in Manchester United's friendly match against Burnley Tuesday at Old Trafford, has been given a green signal by the Red Devils to leave this summer.