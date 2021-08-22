State funds aim to improve students' mental health at local schools.
A state grant of $4 million is coming to local institutions to support mental health and academic success for K-12 students. The Monterey County Behavioral Health department and Monterey County Office of Education received $4 million from the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. The funds will go to what's known as an "interconnected services framework," designed to bring together community organizations offering mental health services support with schools, combining their efforts.www.montereycountyweekly.com
