Mystery Case Files: Escape from Ravenhearst - Mystery Case Files: Key to Ravenhearst Demo - Game demo - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is demo/trial for Mystery Case Files: Key to Ravenhearst, a hidden object adventure game by Big Fish Games. It's rumored that Ravenhearst is being resurrected, and the Queen of England herself has called on you to help unlock the mystery. But can you find the key? Follow the dark clues down a twisting and twisted path into Ravenhearst's horrific past. The future just might depend on it!

#Adventure Game#Puzzle Game#Big Fish Games#Game Demo#Mystery Case Files#The Queen Of England
