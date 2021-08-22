Mystery Case Files: Escape from Ravenhearst - Mystery Case Files: Key to Ravenhearst Demo - Game demo - Download

This is demo for Nghtmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart, a hidden object game by Artifex Mundi. Dive into an epic journey as a museum owner in pursuit of an undead pirate who has kidnapped your daughter in Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart! You quickly realize that the undead pirate is entangled in a tragic, centuries-old love story, and wants to resurrect his mistress with the youth’s life force. You must act quickly to save the young girl's life before it is too late. Travel through haunting seas, ruined fortresses, and bone covered catacombs as you uncover secrets from the past!