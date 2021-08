Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach sees the U.S. dollar on the decline and gold going a lot higher after the precious metal leaves its hibernation mode. "My number one conviction looking forward a number of years — I'm not talking about the next few months at all, I'm talking about several years — is that the dollar is going to go down," DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach told Yahoo Finance. "The dollar going down is another reason why we touched on gold. I think ultimately gold is going to go a lot higher, but it's really in hibernation right now."