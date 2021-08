FARGO, N.D. — (RedHawks PR) The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (52-35) held onto a big early lead to beat the Houston Apollos (13-73), 13-11, and secure a series sweep in front of 2,766 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon. Kevin Krause hit a grand slam in the second inning and was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs in the win. Krause now has seven extra-base hits and 17 RBIs over the last five games.