As the US Open tennis tournament settles in, “Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan remembers a time when she attended the event. Apparently, Moynahan is a pretty big fan of the national tournament. She’s posted photos from the event dating all the way back to 2012. And last year, when she couldn’t attend, the “Blue Bloods” star posted an adorable throwback pic in its place. She captioned the post, “Throwback Thursdays to when we could go to the @usopen in person and with no mask! Thrilled the US Open is in full swing even without fans cheering from the stands. We are supporting from home though! #tbt#throwbackthursday#throwback#tb#usopen.”