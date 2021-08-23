Cancel
MLB

MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th homer as Tigers beat Blue Jays 5-3 in 11

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3, in 11 innings on Sunday, Aug. 22. Daz Cameron and Willi Castro each hit an RBI double in the 11th to help Detroit take two of three in the weekend series. Gregory Soto (6-3) worked two innings for the win, and Joe Jiménez got three outs for his first save in two chances.

Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBwmleader.com

Shohei Ohtani doesn’t allow Miguel Cabrera to hit 500th homer

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could get second chance at shortstop Marcus Semien

The Detroit Tigers could very likely be players in the free-agent market this upcoming offseason. Veteran shortstop Marcus Semien is one of the guys whose name has been tossed around. While the frontrunner and destined option seems like it will be Carlos Correa, he may be too expensive. The Detroit...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington football writer gets owned by Detroit Tigers Twitter

Miguel Cabrera celebrates with teammates after hitting a fifth inning home run against the Baltimore Orioles. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. Late on Wednesday evening, shortly after the Detroit Tigers had taken a 5-0 lead over the Baltimore Orioles, NBC Sports Washington writer Pete Hailey decided to send a very dumb Tweet:
MLBDetroit News

Tigers fans making mad dash for outfield seats in anticipation of Miguel Cabrera's 500th homer

Detroit — Miguel Cabrera has Tigers fans reaching for their closest credit card. In the hours since arguably Detroit's greatest slugger ever belted career home run No. 499 in Baltimore on Wednesday night, and after manager AJ Hinch announced Thursday that Cabrera wouldn't play in the series finale, setting him up to possibly hit No. 500 this weekend or next week at home at Comerica Park, ticket prices, particularly for outfield seats, have surged amid demand the rebuilding Tigers haven't seen in years.

