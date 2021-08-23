MLB roundup: Cabrera hits 500th homer as Tigers beat Blue Jays 5-3 in 11
TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3, in 11 innings on Sunday, Aug. 22. Daz Cameron and Willi Castro each hit an RBI double in the 11th to help Detroit take two of three in the weekend series. Gregory Soto (6-3) worked two innings for the win, and Joe Jiménez got three outs for his first save in two chances.www.union-bulletin.com
