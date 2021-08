Shopping online has never been easier. But with so many options flooding the market, it’s hard to know what to buy. Fast-fashion brands offer ease and speed, but smaller businesses with handmade products offer more personal and sustainable products. Morgan English, based in the Brattleboro area, is the owner of one such small business: a clothing company called Amsonia with a focus on creating ethically-sourced and sustainably-built options for customers. Morgan designs, cuts, and sews all her products by hand, so the labor of love is guaranteed in each of Amsonia’s products. Operating a one-woman business can be tiring, but with the help of an Artist Development Grant from the Council, Morgan was able to attend some printmaking workshops this summer to expand her studio’s capabilities.