PHILADELPHIA -- Bill Belichick is not going to tip his hand as to his Week 1 starter until he is good and damn well ready. This much we know. He isn't going to provide much fodder, or any clues, as to how he plans to operate the quarterback position. He won't indicate all that much to his coaching staff, let alone the players themselves, let alone the media. All must be inferred, and the best indicator to this point is the fact that Cam Newton continues to take the vast majority of the first-team reps, including through this week's highly productive joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles at their practice facility, with every expectation that Newton will start Thursday's exhibition game here ahead of rookie Mac Jones.