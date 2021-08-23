Britney Spears' Complicated Dog-Napping Drama and Battery Investigation, Explained
It's been quite a week for Britney Spears—and, for once, in ways not directly related to her ongoing conservatorship battle. If you've been seeing a lot of headlines about some combination of Britney Spears, stolen dogs, and battery charges this weekend, but have been too overwhelmed by your worry about literally ever living thing involved in the story to wade into the details, we're here for you.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 5