Britney Spears' Complicated Dog-Napping Drama and Battery Investigation, Explained

Most people remember when they got their first piece of exciting technology. It's a special rush to receive what feels like a gift from the gods, a piece of machinery that you could never make yourself and that nothing can replace. Mine was a portable CD player in the late 90s (yes, I too am a tired millennial). I took it absolutely everywhere with me, even if I had no need for it, and I slept with it at night. And a great deal of the time it had "...Baby One More Time" spinning a pink whirl through the viewer window.