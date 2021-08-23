Cancel
Bears Sign Former Texans Receiver Isaiah Coulter

By Gene Chamberlain
The Bears on Sunday placed inside linebacker Austin Calitro on injured reserve and have signed former Texans wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.

Calitro suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 41-15 preseason loss to Buffalo and was one of three players Matt Nagy addressed after the game relating to injuries.

Coulter is 6-foot-2, 198 pounds and was a fifth-round draft pick by Houston out of Rhode Island in 2020. He has appeared in one NFL game and played six snaps last season.

The Texans waived Coulter last week after he was on the team without playing much of last year. He suffered a neck injury in training camp and was placed on revocable injured reserve, then was brought back after eight games.

Calitro has been playing inside linebacker with the third team and on special teams. He has two preseason tackles.

The inside linebacker position had become a crowded spot since the team signed Alec Ogletree and had earlier signed Christian Jones. Both Josh Woods and Joel Iyiegbuniwe were on the bubble, along with Calitro, depending on whether the Bears kept four, five or six inside linebackers for the roster.

The other injuries Nagy discussed after the game were a toe injury to Bilal Nichols and an appendix condition with Javon Wims. Nagy wasn't sure if Wims had appendicitis or there was another issue.

Nichols had a toe injury in offseason work that the Bears were worried about and it wasn't clear whether this was related to that situation.

The Bears begin the final week of training camp Monday as they prepare for the final preseason game.

