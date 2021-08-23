Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Surprise Pokemon Shout Out With Newest Freestyle

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion dropped a surprise Pokemon shout out in the midst of her even more surprising new freestyle drop! The Grammy Award winning artist has gone on record a number of times with her love of anime in the past, and this has ranged from everything like fun nail art, cosplay, to even full on references slipped into her lyrics such as her surprising Naruto shout out in the past. It looks like this showcase of fandom is far from over as Pokemon has surprisingly made its way into her newest freestyle release.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle#The Pokemon Company#Cerise Laboratory#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicVulture

Megan Thee Stallion Cleared to Drop ‘Butter’ Remix

A judge has ruled that Megan Thee Stallion is cleared to release her remix of BTS’s “Butter.” The rapper had filed a petition against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, along with its CEO Carl Crawford, claiming that they were preventing her from releasing the song. The petition argues that blocking the remix’s release would cause “irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry.” The filing also claims that by preventing Megan from releasing the song, the label is violating the temporary restraining order placed against them last year. Megan had previously sued 1501 Certified Entertainment and Crawford for allegedly blocking the release of her EP Suga. Legal disputes over Megan’s contract with 1501 are ongoing. Meanwhile, Meg’s remix of “Butter” is set to drop by the end of this week.
Musicthisis50.com

After producing for Megan Thee Stallion, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby & More, Helluva Unveils New Single “No Membership”

A native of Southwest Detroit, Helluva has produced the city’s breakout stars, including Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, and Peezy. Five years ago, he supplied a relatively unknown Grizzley with “First Day Out.” Complete with a Meek Mill-assisted remix, the song marched to quadruple platinum and brought attention back to The D. The producer and rapper doubled up on that chemistry for 2017’s “From The D To The A,” a twice platinum collaboration with Lil Yachty. As Detroit occupied the spotlight, respected stars from other cities sought out Helluva beats. Jeezy and E-40, reached out, as did Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with Helluva for two songs from her 2020 gold-certified Suga album, including the platinum lead single “B.I.T.C.H.” Helluva’s impressive catalog now includes over one billion streams and counting.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Dawn's Anime Return

One awesome cosplay has celebrated Dawn's return to the Pokemon anime by bringing the fan favorite companion to life! One of the best aspects of the Pokemon Journeys series is seeing Ash Ketchum and Goh interacting with every region of the franchise introduced so far, and this means they have come face to face with a number of familiar friends and rivals from Ash's past. One of the most recent major returns was of Ash's companion from the Diamond and Pearl era, Dawn, who came back to the anime for a special two part arc involving some legendary Pokemon.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Megan The Stallion's Viral 'Thot Shit' Twerk Helped Earn A Platinum Plaque

Compared to her monstrous 2020, Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 has been somewhat of a quiet year. She was featured on several songs and got a movie bag after placing on the Coming 2 America soundtrack with “I’m A King” featuring Bobby Sessions. Megan Thee Stallion managed to release a single...
Comicsdexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer defends the Corps as Mitsuri Kanroji

A talented Demon Slayer fan has created the perfect cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji. The insanely accurate take on the Love Pillar is bound to make you swoon. Starting off as a manga in the popular Japanese Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, Demon Slayer took the world by storm in 2019 after it was transformed into an anime by Ufotable.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Perfectly Captures Tengen Uzui

Demon Slayer has some of the most recognizable characters in anime these days, and that is thanks to its insane popularity. Despite its short tenure, the series is one of the top-selling in Japan, and it has even given One Piece a run for its money on occasion. With this said, it is no surprise Tanjiro has an army of fans, and one of them just honored a Hashira with the best cosplay ever.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Megan Thee Stallion requests Warzone skin after Call of Duty shoutout

Call of Duty has welcomed an unusual list of operators into battle and this new suggestion from Megan Thee Stallion could be the biggest surprise yet. The universe that Call of Duty sits within isn’t exactly normal. Zombies can suddenly overthrow the streets of Verdansk, strange red doors can teleport players across the map, and cinematic icons like John Rambo and John McClane can join the fight at any moment.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Evolutions Debuts First Poster

Pokemon as an anime series has given fans over one thousand episodes from its main series alone, and with the success of the recent Pokemon: Twilight Wings anime mini-series, it's no surprise to see the franchise that made the likes of Pikachu, Charmander, and Bulbasaur is once again creating a new entry with Pokemon Evolutions. With the announcement of a new series, Evolutions has revealed a brand new poster that gives fans a better look at the spinoff series that will travel through the ages of the universe that brought the likes of Ash Ketchum and company to life.
ComicsComicBook

Adult Swim's 20th Anniversary Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic

Adult Swim is one of the most-watched programs in television, and fans all over the country are game to continue their support. From Rick and Morty to The Venture Bros., the late-night program has tons of originals under belt, and there are more on the way. Of course, Adult Swim fans are living large today, and it is all thanks to a special anniversary.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Debuts Emotional Live-Action Mini Drama: Watch

One Piece is set to get a live-action adaptation thanks to the streaming service of Netflix, but it seems as if several shorts released onto Youtube are helping to show the effect that the Shonen franchise created by Eiichiro Oda has on the general populace. "We Are One" is the latest series of shorts that not only feature a number of live-action characters expressing their love of the series, but also giving fans the opportunity to see some brand new animated segments, one of which gave us our first look at Yamato's voice actor in the role.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lil Nas X Poses PREGNANT in Promotion of Debut Album ‘MONTERO’

Lil Nas X, who has announced that he is “expecting”!. The Pop provocateur lives up to his billing by posing pregnant in support of his debut album ‘Montero.’. The hotly anticipated project – which is preceded by singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Industry Baby’ – drops September 17 and to trumpet its arrival, Nas posted the following:
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sidharth Shukla death: Fans and entertainment industry figures pay tribute after actor dies aged 40

Actor and reality TV star Sidharth Shukla has died of a heart attack at the age of 40.Shukla was best known as the winner of the 13th season of hit reality TV show Bigg Boss, and as the lead actor in the Indian drama series Balika Vadhu.A doctor at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital confirmed the actor’s death to The Indian Express newspaper. Shukla’s post-mortem examination has not begun yet, as police procedures are still ongoing, the paper reported.Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.Following the news, tributes began pouring in from fellow stars, fans and public figures in India.The...
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy