Megan Thee Stallion Drops Surprise Pokemon Shout Out With Newest Freestyle

A judge has ruled that Megan Thee Stallion is cleared to release her remix of BTS’s “Butter.” The rapper had filed a petition against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, along with its CEO Carl Crawford, claiming that they were preventing her from releasing the song. The petition argues that blocking the remix’s release would cause “irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry.” The filing also claims that by preventing Megan from releasing the song, the label is violating the temporary restraining order placed against them last year. Megan had previously sued 1501 Certified Entertainment and Crawford for allegedly blocking the release of her EP Suga. Legal disputes over Megan’s contract with 1501 are ongoing. Meanwhile, Meg’s remix of “Butter” is set to drop by the end of this week.