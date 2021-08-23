Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Furnas County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Furnas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Furnas The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Furnas County in south central Nebraska West Central Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the Advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in much of the area this evening as of 9 PM CDT. Parts of the area could receive at least another 1 to 2 inches yet this evening. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxford, Beaver City, Wilsonville, Hendley and Hollinger. This includes the following streams and drainages Deep Creek, Dry Creek, Timmons Creek, Swartz Creek, Sappa Creek, Turkey Creek and Beaver Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
County
Furnas County, NE
City
Hendley, NE
City
Oxford, NE
City
Wilsonville, NE
City
Hastings, NE
City
Beaver City, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Powell signals Fed will soon cut back on stimulus

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that inflation has risen enough to warrant a reduction in the central bank’s support for the recovering economy, potentially by the end of the year. In a Friday virtual speech, Powell said that the rate of price increases had achieved the “substantial further...

Comments / 0

Community Policy