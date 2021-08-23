A few shrimp Saturday and snapper Sunday

I went diving Sunday in 50 and 60 foot depths WNW out of Homosassa. We encountered a 20 to 30 foot layer of red tide stained water at or near the top of the water column on every dive. The water was the color of weak coffee. As we descended we found the the visibility improved near the bottom but the top layer blocked so much light that it made it difficult see well enough to spearfish. There was no smell or dead fish at any of our dive sites. There was an abundance of fish of all kinds, especially large mangroves. We managed a few hog fish and all the mangos we wanted but the gags were very skittish and difficult to stalk in the dark conditions and we only managed 1 gag. As we headed back in we noticed that the water returned to it's normal color at about 45'.