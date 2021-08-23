Cancel
Hobbies

A few shrimp Saturday and snapper Sunday

By creekgeek
floridasportsman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWent looking for bait with my dad Saturday. Green cove has been slow but they are getting bigger. We tried Dr's inlet and worked to get about 8lbs for bait. A few were eating sized. Fished some docks on mandarin point and caught 8 or 10 rat reds and a few decent croaker.

forums.floridasportsman.com

#Shrimp
Hobbies
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

8/8 troll & bottom fishing

Headed out on Sunday for a mixed day of trolling and bottom bumping. I’m newer to fishing in 120’+ water, and wanted to do some trolling to find some bottom fishing spots. We landed one mahi about 15 mins after setting up the spread. The mahi hit a green rattle jet in 125’ of water. We continued to troll for about 2 more hours only catching barracudas. I marked a few ledges while trolling and went back to see if they were holding any fish. We managed to get some nice b liners and load up the cooler. I had some bigger presentations on the bottom but didn’t have any grouper, mangrove, or mutton bites. It seemed the ledges were only holding b’s. All in all it was a good day and I now have some numbers of my own to fish.
Posted by
WPG Talk Radio

White Perch Behind the South Jersey Coast Scene

With the summer saltwater bites at almost a full mouthful, with more to come, a most delectable morsel remains pretty much ignored save for those who enjoy ultra-light tackle tussles and a platter of finger-lickin' good deep-fried fillets. Re-enter the white perch. Sure, this panfish, which is actually a member...
Posted by
97.3 ESPN

Snapper Blues On The Swarm

No boats are needed, nor high-end tackle. Welcome to late summer fishing for snapper blues, the progeny offspring of adult bluefish that arrived in New Jersey coastal waters back in April and May before migrating northward. Traveling in schools and on the hunt for spearing, glass minnows, killies, and just...
Homosassa, FLfloridasportsman.com

Red tide diving 8-22-21

I went diving Sunday in 50 and 60 foot depths WNW out of Homosassa. We encountered a 20 to 30 foot layer of red tide stained water at or near the top of the water column on every dive. The water was the color of weak coffee. As we descended we found the the visibility improved near the bottom but the top layer blocked so much light that it made it difficult see well enough to spearfish. There was no smell or dead fish at any of our dive sites. There was an abundance of fish of all kinds, especially large mangroves. We managed a few hog fish and all the mangos we wanted but the gags were very skittish and difficult to stalk in the dark conditions and we only managed 1 gag. As we headed back in we noticed that the water returned to it's normal color at about 45'.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Vist Sept. Beach fishing.

Visiting the Space Coast month of September. WC forum member from back in the day. Experienced angler. No boat but have appropriate tackle- bait/arti's. Please, hoping to share expenses and fish off the beach a few days? Alexis Trotter (FWRI/snook) can vouch for me. Husband recently passed away. Haven't fished...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

2021 Keys Adventure 8-20

"That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary." I’m not in the keys but we got 14 crawfish today off of Broward county. Not a great haul but a OK trip for three at this point in the season. After a few cold fronts start rolling in it should pick up here. Anyway it’s not how much you catch as whether you had a great time. By the way I like fresh fish better than crawfish.
Lifestylefloridasportsman.com

Report - Estero Bay

Pretty quiet lately so I thought I would post a report from Sunday 8/22. Took my son and some friends out to Estero Bay and fished the islands around new pass and East. 2 people casted paddle tails and the others had live shrimp on popping corks. Trout were pretty slow but ended up with 2 around 18 inches and some shorts. Caught a few small snook and one small red. The highlight of the trip was a large pompano. Didn't measure but was at least 20 inches. Caught a few mangroves as well. Water quality was pretty good with no signs of red tide for now. Plenty of ladyfish, catfish and other bycatch. All together a productive day on the water! Sorry no pics. Try to post later.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Cedar Keys, Thursday 8/19

My main reason, besides getting away a little bit, of going to Cedar Keys on Thursday was I wanted to take a few photos and videos of Brown Pelicans and other birds. I wasn't disappointed as I was lucky to get some amazing videos and photos of them diving and feeding.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

IRL Snapper Fishing

Did a little snapper fishing around SI on Saturday with my boy. Got a chum block at Buck Tails and caught a mess of threadfin around the islands. Everything seemed to be going as planned but as I opened the lid on the chum I realized I had bought block of squid. It seemed a little pricy and now I know why...lol. So the bite was a little slow. We did catch a few snappers.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Eyeing a broken line of storms during Phish concert Saturday, dry for Sunday

Phish is coming to the Atlantic City beach Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the forecast is a little fishy. Friday was dry, but you may thought to Split Open and Melt with the mega muggy air. Meanwhile, spotty storms Saturday may make you want to Run Like an Antelope, but hang tight and you should be fine. Sunday looks to bring back normal summer Sanity.
Sarasota, FLfloridasportsman.com

8/20 and 8/22 Sarasota topwater insanity

My buddy Chris and I got some word from a friend in the know that a local wading spot in northern Sarasota Bay was going OFF around sunset. I'd fished the area before, but not with the proper conditions for the fishing we experienced: low tide around sunset near a big old channel mouth that funneled in all the mullet and whitebait for a feeding frenzy. Friday was the most insane topwater bite I've ever seen, with fish smacking the surface every second. Spooks in chrome and bone got the job done, though I was kicking myself for not leaving the house 30 minutes sooner. I arrived after Chris had just released 3 slot snook, 2 smaller ones, 2 overslot trout, a solid jack, and a 30+ inch red that threw the hook after he grabbed the leader. Despite the radar promising we'd be clear til at least 9:30, some truly scary clouds were rolling in and I knew I was on a tight schedule.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Landing Fish from a Kayak

Most kayak anglers learn very quickly that handling big fish at boatside is risky business. We are sitting, and don’t have full use of our legs and backs to help control a fish. We’re very close to the water and the fish, and we can’t jump out of the way.
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Bobber stops and bass angling

There are some items in fishing that don’t cost a lot but can be very valuable. One example is bobber stops. I know … bass anglers don’t fish with bobbers. But there are a number of reasons why these tiny gems can come in handy for bass anglers as well.
Key Biscayne, FLfloridasportsman.com

MIA BCH 20 AUG 2021

Went out with Fri and fished on a beautiful chamber of commerce day that we devoted to dolphin. Fished from Haulover down to Key Biscayne. When we started the ocean was swept clean so we trolled 700ft - 1200ft but found nothing to fish to…no birds, weed lines, flotsam, or current edges or slicks. After a while we reeled in and ran south to look for water that showed signs of life. We found some patches of weeds and flyers down around Key Biscayne. Bottom line we released about a dozen bar jacks and a small cuda all caught on jigs and kept three of six dolphin caught on jigs and ballys. Overall the action was pretty slow but still got to bend the spinners a few times and bring some dinner home.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Chartered with The Reel Gulf Predators 8/21

12:15AM in West Central General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. My wife wanted to book a charter for me for my birthday. Since I have been in contact with Capt. Chris (clarosa) with The Reel Gulf Predators we decided to book a trip. After a month and a half we finally got our calendars to align.
Lifestylefloridasportsman.com

Everglades backcountry, Flamingo, 23 August

Made it down to Flamingo three days this past week or so and found a few fish here and there. Mostly it was snook on a variety of lures and baits early in the week... Here's a pic or two... First snook to the grandson.. last snook to Grand Dad...
Environmentbrproud.com

Saturday Night: Hot and Muggy; Heat Advisory in effect for Sunday

Tonight: It will be a hot one this evening, but most will stay dry and clear. Morning temperatures will be in the low and mid 70s. Sunday: A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning are in effect from 9 AM until 7 PM Dangerous high heat and humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses. Heat indices will be over 108. Rain chance is only 30%. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures.

