Table talk

Laid off from his chef’s position at Bethesda’s Barrel and Crow restaurant when it closed temporarily in March 2020, Gaithersburg resident John Wood turned his pasta-making passion into a business and launched Open Hand Pasta & Provisions (originally named Impasta Artisans—no relation to Impasta in Damacus). Wood sells homemade pastas and sauces and other items (Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, extra virgin olive oil, homemade granola and homemade dog treats) at various farmers markets in the D.C. area. In Montgomery County, Open Hand has market stands in Potomac Village (Thursday), Pike & Rose (Saturday), Rockville City Center (Saturday), and Olney (Sunday).