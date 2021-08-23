Police: More Thefts from Motor Vehicles in New Canaan; SUV Stolen from Rosebrook Road
Police last week received yet another report of a motor vehicle illegally entered while parked at Irwin Park, and items stolen from it. At about 11:11 a.m. on Aug. 17 (Tuesday), a resident reported the larceny to police at the department’s headquarters. The vehicle had been locked, with its windows left slightly open, the resident told police, and debit and credit cards were stolen along with $95 in cash.newcanaanite.com
