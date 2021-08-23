Cancel
Police: More Thefts from Motor Vehicles in New Canaan; SUV Stolen from Rosebrook Road

By Michael Dinan
newcanaanite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice last week received yet another report of a motor vehicle illegally entered while parked at Irwin Park, and items stolen from it. At about 11:11 a.m. on Aug. 17 (Tuesday), a resident reported the larceny to police at the department’s headquarters. The vehicle had been locked, with its windows left slightly open, the resident told police, and debit and credit cards were stolen along with $95 in cash.

