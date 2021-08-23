The Gastroenteritis Blues: (74) Embiid’s Supermax & Sixers’ Schedule PLUS State of the Simmons Saga with Yaron Weitzman | Out Now

As the NBA offseason continues to push forward, now is the time for rankings. Everybody wants to rank players, rank the rookies, and even rank who has the best “Big 3”. The Philadelphia 76ers have a solid trio in the form of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris who led the Sixers to the No. 1 seed in the East in the 2020-21 season. Embiid finished as a runner-up in the MVP voting, Simmons was the runner-up in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, and Harris probably should have made an All-Star game as he was snubbed.