The Gastroenteritis Blues: (74) Embiid’s Supermax & Sixers’ Schedule PLUS State of the Simmons Saga with Yaron Weitzman | Out Now
On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan start by celebrating Joel Embiid’s 4-year, $196 million supermax contract extension with the Sixers. They also discuss the Sixers’ 2021/2022 schedule, the reported layoffs with Sixers staff, Grant Riller’s arrival, and bid farewell (for now) to their Damian Lillard hopes.www.chatsports.com
