RailCats fall in extra innings: Johnny Adams' infield single with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Chicago Dogs past the RailCats 2-1 Sunday afternoon at U.S. Steel Yard. Gary starter John Sheaks pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight. Michael Woodworth and Billy Cooke each had two hits for the RailCats (33-54), who were eliminated from playoff contention with Saturday's loss to the Dogs.