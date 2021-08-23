Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Readers Respond to Armed Guards Patrolling the Streets of Old Town

By WW Staff
WWEEK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed security teams are patrolling the streets outside Old Town nightclubs (“Hired Guns,” WW, Aug. 11, 2021). The presence of heavily armed security guards comes after an uptick in shootings amid the drunken revelry, including one last month that wounded six people and killed an 18-year-old woman. The Portland Police Bureau says it’s too understaffed to quell the violence—following last year’s budget cuts, the bureau dissolved its nightlife unit, leaving only two officers assigned to the city’s Chinatown club scene. Ravencrest Force Protection Group, a company hired by Shake Bar, describes itself as a private military contractor and deploys a guard who carries a semi-automatic rifle on the job. Here’s what our readers had to say:

www.wweek.com

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Hired Guns#Private Security#Gang Violence#Armed Security#Shake Bar#Wweek Com#Inparticular#The City Council#Cfdiatport#Bottledrop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 12

Community Policy