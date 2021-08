The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears are set to lock horns this afternoon at Soldier Field, a prime opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to gather more information on which of their talents are primed to take the next step and which players may not be developing at a rate of speed that is going to set the team up for success this season. With a competitive setting on hand, the Dolphins will be sure to have a strategy to get everyone into the mix — but some questions about this roster are more interesting than others.