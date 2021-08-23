Call Of Duty: Vanguard Announces PlayStation Alpha
Activision will be giving Call Of Duty: Vanguard fans a chance to be the first to try the game out as they're launching an alpha this week. The team is planning out a three-day test period from August 27th-29th, in which you'll be able to test out a specific portion of the game to essentially work out the kinks when it comes to multiplayer. You'll be playing on the new Sledgehammer Games' multiplayer map Champion Hill, which as you might suspect from the name, is where a lot of champions go to die. You can read a little more below with the trailer below, and the complete notes can be found here.bleedingcool.com
