In a game where all the talk surrounded the Baltimore Orioles and futility, the Angels “stole their thunder” and blew a 6-2 lead in a 10-6 loss. The O’s entered the game with a 19-game losing streak but that came to an end before they could match their 21-game mark. The Halo offense did enough to get the team the win, but the team self-destructed on the mound in embarrassing fashion. Walked-in runs, home runs, optimism and frustration; we pretty much went through every emotion during this matchup.