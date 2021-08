Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with two goal Vinicius Junior for their 3-3 draw at Levante. Vinicius struck a late double to help earn the point for Real. Ancelotti said, “Vinicius Jr. has the quality and is very quick. Is he a great goalscorer? I don't know about that, because he enjoys playing out wide. He needs to score goals like the first one he got, by taking players on, because he's quicker than his opponents. It's tougher for him when in the box, but given his quality, he's capable of scoring goals from range and in one-on-one situations.