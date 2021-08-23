Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Peddler Show allows vendors to get back customers

By Andrew Christiansen
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDBCF_0bZpuMAE00

The Richard Borchard Fairgrounds hosts the Peddler Show a few times a year.

This weekend, the show allowed these “peddlers” or traveling salespeople like Bebette Hollier and her husband to showcase their business, Kracker Jack Kids.

They’ve been in the kids clothing business for over 40 years and said the pandemic took a hit on them financially like they had never seen before. They said the pandemic didn’t allow them to travel to sales shows because many of them were canceled.

“We don’t do quite as many shows as we did before because last year they had to stop doing some of the shows, so its kicked back up a little more this year,” Hollier said.

Hollier said while they haven’t gotten back to pre-pandemic sales, they are still seeing their sales steadily go back up because they are able to do in-person shows again.

Hollier and her husband have been married for almost 60 years. They said their business has allowed them to come closer together, and now that they’re back at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds, they’re happy their business can flourish.

“We’re definitely bonded together. He had a regular job back home and then when he retired, we really started going on the road more,” Hollier said.

Kristine Larue is the owner of Mimi’s House Boutique from Alvin,TX, and was also in attendance at the Peddler show. She said business slowed down for her during the pandemic so she had to go virtual and showcase her products online and on social media, doing live virtual shows.

Larue said one of the things she loves about doing in-person shows is that she gets to interact with customers, and now that she’s back at the fairgrounds for the third year, she’s excited to get back her customers.

“I love to be around the customers. I love the reaction when people try clothes on and make them feel good. I don’t care if they ever buy anything while they’re in here. As long as I can make them feel better and fill them up while they’re here, that’s what it’s all about,” Larue said.

Brenda Neidhart, the owner of Canvas CraZee, a business that prints your pictures on a canvas once you’ve texted it to her, said her business wasn’t hit financially by the pandemic, but she missed engaging with her customers. She said she was able to print from the comfort of her own home, and said it was a way she could still connect with her customers.

“The best thing about it is every picture has a story, so people when they text me their picture, they’ll say 'oh this is my grandson’s wedding' or 'this is when we were on the lake at vacation' and it’s always a lot of great memories,” Neidhart said.

Comments / 0

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peddler#House Boutique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Grocery & SupermaketFinger Lakes Times

Shipt customers can now pick 'preferred' shoppers

In a new move to increase personalization, grocery delivery company Shipt will allow customers to create a list of their favorite shoppers. Target-owned Shipt announced Tuesday that customers who rate their shoppers with five stars after an order will have the option to add them to their "preferred shopper" list. Then if the shopper accepts the request, that shopper will be prioritized to fulfill the customer's future orders.
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

Vendors

Vendors and shoppers showed up early to Wright Historic Park Saturday morning for the monthly Dublin Market Days Farmer’s Market. The event is held the third Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Shipt Personalizes Customer Delivery Experience

In a strategic move to further personalize its customer experience, Shipt has launched a new Preferred Shoppers feature for members of its grocery delivery service. Customers who rate their shopper with five stars after an order is delivered have the option afterward to add them as a favorite to their “preferred shopper list.” If the shopper accepts the request, that shopper will be prioritized for the customer’s future orders.
Food & Drinksdoctorofcredit.com

Topcashback: Get $35 Back for New GoPuff Customers ($33 Moneymaker; Select Areas)

Topcashback is offering $35 back when you make your first GoPuff purchase. GoPuff delivers things like snacks and other foods and goods. Looks like you can order $10.95 of stuff, pay the $1.95 delivery fee, and get $35 back from Topcashback. You can also sign up for a free trial on their unlimited delivery – then order a couple dollars of stuff and it should be nearly a full $35 moneymaker. Nice deal for trying out a new service.
Cell Phonesmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Digital Ordering Scores with Customers (Infographic)

Ninety-eight percent of consumers used digital ordering in some form in the last 18 months and 70 percent prefer to order digitally over in-person, according to results from a customer ordering preferences survey from Koala. The survey of more than 600 American consumers ages 18+ revealed similarities in preferred ordering mediums, indicating a profound dependence on convenience.
Grocery & Supermaketmashed.com

23% Think This Grocery Store Has The Best Customer Service

Customer service is every bit as important as selection and affordability at a grocery store, perhaps even more so. Think about it: You're spending your hard-earned money on the most essential things for you and your family. If you can't find something, if an item is damaged, if you spot a price discrepancy — basically, if there's a hitch in your regular shopping routine, it's vital it gets fixed. And it sure would be nice if it was fixed by a friendly and efficient employee, wouldn't it?
Economytimebusinessnews.com

3 Reasons Customers Should Hire Companies with Pool Cleaner Insurance

If you have a pool in your backyard, you’ve likely noticed how much work it takes to keep it looking its best. Maybe you’ve started looking for a pool cleaner who can help keep the chemicals balanced and the water free of debris. Before you start your search, though, make sure you choose a company that has pool cleaner insurance. Doing so will protect you in a variety of ways, such as the following.
Economycbtnews.com

How to get customers to come back for the first service

It’s easy to think that a manufacturer’s free maintenance plan is enough to bring someone in for the first service if you just had one to offer. If you don’t have that option, how could you get your buyer in for their first service? Let’s look at some ways to get them back and keep […]
IndustryTravelPulse

United Allows Basic Economy Customers to Make Free Changes

United Airlines is throwing its customers a nice big bone through the end of the year. United has restored its original flexibility on Basic Economy tickets, allowing customers to make free changes for all tickets purchased by the end of 2021. That’s right – no fees to change the cheapest...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
B106

Walmart Has Reversed The Mask Policy for Employees

The Delta Variant of COVID-19 is bringing on some changes. Super store Walmart has announced that they are revising their mask policy, once again requiring staff to mask up. Affective as of Friday, July 29th all employees in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates including those who are vaccinated are required to wear masks.
Shoppingthemanual.com

This TEN PERSON Tent Is Insanely Cheap at Walmart Today

Whether you’re camping in the great outdoors, somewhere off in the wilderness, a campground, or your backyard, you’ll want to check out the latest tent deals. It doesn’t hurt to take a look at some of the latest kayak deals either, especially if you’re camping near a river or lake — you can take the kayak out fishing!
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
EconomyPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

She got $220K after her house burned down. Then the contractor died and the money is gone, she says.

On a cold winter night in December 2019, Lisa Elvin’s Parsippany home was destroyed by a fire. Two of her teenagers were upstairs watching television when they smelled fire and saw smoke. Without shoes or coats, they scooped up the family dog and escaped unharmed. The three-alarm blaze destroyed all of their belongings, a tank of tropical fish and left the home uninhabitable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy