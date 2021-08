CLEVELAND — Ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to do so, the Cleveland Browns have made five roster moves to reduce their roster to 80 players. As was announced by head coach Kevin Stefanski earlier in the day, the Browns placed kicker Cody Parkey on injured reserve with a quad injury that he suffered in pregame warmups prior to the Browns' preseason victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. As a result of being placed on injured reserve prior to the final roster cutdown to 53 players, Parkey will be ineligible to be designated for return during the 2021 season.