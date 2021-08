Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 dipped just 2.9 points or 7488.3 during Friday’s session, extending losses of 0.54% yesterday but closing out the week with modest gains of 0.34%. Investors remained wary following deadly terror attacks at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, while risk sentiment was also dampened after U.S. policymakers called for the U.S. central bank to speed up its tapering timeline ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day conference in Jackson Hole .