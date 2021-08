LENIOR — A nonconference, high school boys soccer tournament began play Monday evening with four playoff teams from last spring battling each other this week. In the opening day of the round-robin format held at Hibriten, Stuart Cramer held off a late charge to defeat Fred T. Foard 4-3, and the host Panthers defeated Newton-Conover 5-2. The teams continue play Wednesday in Belmont, where Cramer plays host to Newton-Conover at 7 p.m. after former Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes Foard and Hibriten go at it at 5 p.m. The action shifts to Foard on Friday, when the Tigers take on Newton-Conover followed by the finale between Hibriten and Cramer.