Jacob deGrom’s return not dependent on Mets’ playoff chances

The stumbling New York Mets are below .500 for the first time since May, and it sounds like they might not be getting their ace pitcher back in 2021. According to Pat Ragazzo of FanNation, the Mets are leaning toward shutting pitcher Jacob deGrom down for the rest of the season over his lingering elbow inflammation. deGrom, who has been shut down since July 30, is not expected to be able to resume throwing by the end of August, making a return unlikely. With the team’s playoff hopes slipping away, the Mets also feel less urgency to bring deGrom back before the end of the season.