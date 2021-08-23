Jacob deGrom’s return not dependent on Mets’ playoff chances
LOS ANGELES — The Mets’ position in the standings likely won’t impact how they proceed with Jacob deGrom. As deGrom awaits an MRI exam this week that will determine if the swelling in his right elbow has subsided enough for him to resume throwing, acting general manager Zack Scott told The Post on Sunday that if the right-hander is cleared to pitch in September, he probably will — even if the Mets’ postseason chances have all but evaporated at that point.nypost.com
