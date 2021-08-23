Cancel
MLB

Jacob deGrom’s return not dependent on Mets’ playoff chances

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The Mets’ position in the standings likely won’t impact how they proceed with Jacob deGrom. As deGrom awaits an MRI exam this week that will determine if the swelling in his right elbow has subsided enough for him to resume throwing, acting general manager Zack Scott told The Post on Sunday that if the right-hander is cleared to pitch in September, he probably will — even if the Mets’ postseason chances have all but evaporated at that point.

Jacob Degrom
Noah Syndergaard
Jeff Mcneil
Francisco Lindor
