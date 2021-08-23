Flood Advisory issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Furnas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT MONDAY FOR CENTRAL FURNAS COUNTY At 1016 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms, although the coverage of heavy rain has started to diminish over the past hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen, but less than 1 inch of additional rain is expected for the rest of the night. Some locations that could experience flooding include Beaver City, Wilsonville and Hendley. This includes the following streams and drainages Timmons Creek, Crum Creek, Dry Creek, Sappa Creek, Turkey Creek and Beaver Creek. Please note that east central portions of Furnas County were upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning, also valid until 130 AM CDT.