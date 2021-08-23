Brewers take another series as they beat the Washington Nationals, 7-3

The Cardinals opened a series with the Brewers in St. Louis on Tuesday, with Adam Wainwright taking the bump across from Corbin Burnes. Both pitchers pitched six innings and benefited from what seemed like a pretty big strike zone. However, while Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth, Wainwright was working around difficult situations almost every inning. It wasn’t until the sixth that Wainwright put the Brewers away in order for the first and only time in his outing. He ultimately was tagged for two runs, one each in the second and third innings. Meanwhile, the offense could hardly touch the Brewers’ pitching. There were some wasted scoring opportunities by the Redbirds, and after going through the at-bats on Gameday it seemed like Brewers pitching left a good number of pitches over the plate. With the kind of raw stuff Burnes and company had on Tuesday, however, it allowed more room for error as the Cardinals’ hitters had trouble squaring anything up in the 2-0 loss.