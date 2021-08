People in New Zealand have cut down so many trees, some native insects are losing their wings. In the space of 750 years, humans have changed the natural landscape of the country's South Island so much, scientists say it's causing rapid evolutionary changes among certain species. With no more alpine forest to break the strong mountaintop winds, at least one type of insect is already transitioning out of the flight industry. Zelandoperla fenestrata is a stonefly with two distinct phenotypes: one with wings, capable of flight; and one with stunted wings or even none, described as flightless. The flightless type of stonefly is usually...