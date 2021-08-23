Cancel
Sunday, August 22 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot weather will be the main story this week as a summer ridge sets up over the area. A Heat Advisory has been posted for the area for Monday through Thursday evening. For tonight, a weak warm front will lift north through the area. Humid air pooled near the front will make for a warm night across the area with lows in the low to mid-70s.

www.ozarksfirst.com

EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Wash, rinse, repeat hot and muggy weather pattern

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday evening! This same hot and muggy weather pattern continues the rest of this week, this weekend, and the first couple days of next week. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will feel like it’s over 100° outside once those dew points in the mid 70s are factored in. Sun and clouds the next several days with slim rain chances, just a few stray PM pop-up showers or storms.
Erie, PAyourerie

Click here for the Evening/Overnight forecast

It will remain very muggy, and warm right through Friday. Again, a few isolated thundershowers will likely pop up over parts of the area. A stationary weather front to the north will be close enough for a few more showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. A stronger disturbance sends a cold front through on Monday, with more showers and storms. It may finally turn a bit more comfortable, with less humidity by mid next week.
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Friday, August 27 Morning Forecast

Heat and sunshine are the big stories once again across the Ozarks as we close down the workweek. With this ridge still influencing us in the Upper Mid-west, we are expecting another above-average day in terms of our temperatures. Highs today look to rise back into the low to mid-90s throughout the region but it’ll feel worse when you factor in the humidity. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday evening. Feels like temps could top out around 100°. Slightly cooler temps are in store into the weekend as this heat dome shifts farther east. As this happens, it’s looking like an upper-level trough will moving from the west. This brings the chance for a few showers and storms over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans. Saturday is currently looking like the drier but we could still see a stray storm. This front swings through the area on Monday and it does bring the chance for a few more showers and storms. It also brings some relief from the heat. Highs will from the lower 90s Sunday to the middle and upper 80s by the start of next week. We will be monitoring the potential for some tropical moisture to move our way by early next week too. This system will bring the chance for showers and some breezy conditions, especially for the southern half of the viewing area. This is still a few days away and changes are likely. Better chances lie in Arkansas at the moment but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely.
Susanville, CAsusanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for August 27, 2021

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows...

