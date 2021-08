Born on December 31, 1959, Val Kilmer is an actor who used to be one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars in the 90s. His father, Eugene Dorris Kilmer, who unfortunately passed away in 1993, was an aerospace equipment distributor and real estate developer. Val’s mother, Gladys Swanette, belonged to a Swedish family but was born in Indiana in 1928. Although he was raised in an affluent household in Los Angeles, his life was far from perfect. When Val was only 8-years-old, Eugene and Gladys got divorced.