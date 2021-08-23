Sony Xperia 10 III Lite Price in Malaysia & Specs

Samsung's August 2021 Unpacked event was just last week, and the company unveiled new versions of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, alongside its new smartwatch the Galaxy Watch 4. But when could we see Samsung's next flagship phone, the rumored Galaxy S22? We don't yet have any official word, but this year's Galaxy S21 lineup was unveiled in January, which means we could see Samsung's new flagship early next year. Although we still have some time until the smartphone's expected debut, the rumor mill continues to turn.