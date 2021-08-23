Sony Xperia 10 III Lite Price in Malaysia & Specs
The Sony Xperia 10 III Lite is powered by a Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm) CPU processor with 64GB 6GB RAM, UFS. The device also has a 6-inch OLED (1080 x 2520 pixels, 457 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.8", PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 54mm (telephoto), 1/4.0", PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery at 8.3mm device thickness and weight 169g, running on Android 11.technave.com
Comments / 0