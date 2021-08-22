Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Gov. Phil Murphy Expected To Announce COVID Vaccines Will Be Mandatory For Teachers, Staff In New Jersey

By Alicia Roberts
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XgX8_0bZprEqx00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a press conference on Monday at 1 p.m. where he’s expected to make vaccines mandatory for all teachers and staff. Anyone not vaccinated would likely have to agree to regular COVID testing.

The Garden State would be among the first in the nation to enact this type of mandate joining others including California and Connecticut.

“We are the most densely populated state in the nation,” Murphy said. “We got clobbered in the beginning, the second wave before the vaccines was a lot longer for us than for some other states and the variants feed on our density.”

A spokesperson for New Jersey’s top teacher’s union called the measure “appropriate and responsible.”

(credit: CBS3)

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Philadelphia School Board has scheduled a special session to vote on a local mandate to require all staff to be vaccinated.

“The decision has not been made yet on whether we will mandate them for all staff,” Dr. William Hite, the Superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, said. “However I am strongly a proponent of mandating for all staff.”

The Federation of Teachers already has their support. Some religious and medical exemptions would apply.

Tuesday’s meeting is virtual and open to the public at 5 p.m. Philadelphia School District students head back to class on Sept. 2.

In other vaccine-related news, the Food and Drug Administration could give full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot on Monday, according to the New York Times.

The approval could boost the vaccination campaign and convince more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer’s shot is safe and effective.

The U.S. Military is expected to require that service members get vaccinated soon after Pfizer’s shot is authorized.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Connecticut State
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
City
California, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#The Garden State#The New York Times#Americans#The U S Military
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Caves to Teachers Union on School Personnel Vaccine Mandate

Trenton NJ, in what can only be perceived as caving in to pressure from the NJEA (NJ teachers Union ) Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 253, requiring all preschool to Grade 12 school personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18, 2021 or be subject to COVID-19 testing at minimum one to two times per week. This requirement will strengthen protections against the spread of COVID-19, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, to children in school settings, many of whom are under 12 years old and not yet eligible for vaccination.
EducationErie Times-News

If CDC won't mandate masks in schools, 'neither will I,' Gov. Wolf says

Pennsylvania school districts shouldn't expect a mask mandate unless federal agencies require them, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday. Wolf echoed past comments, telling reporters outside a vaccination clinic in Philadelphia he wouldn't mandate masks in public schools, while urging districts to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. "I...
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Public HealthPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Governor orders teachers, school staff to get COVID vaccine

Decision reverses a recent state policy allowing for vaccinations or regular testing to slow delta variant spread.Facing a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all K-12 educators, school staff and volunteers to be vaccinated, along with health care workers. Those included in Thursday's orderÂ are required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.Â  The announcement reverses prior state policy which allowed for either vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing. The testing option has been eliminated. Oregon...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Tom Wolf Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement For State Employees In Health Care Facilities

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is requiring employees at state-run health care and high-risk congregate care facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new initiative Tuesday. It affects about 25,000 employees working in facilities like state hospitals, veterans homes and state correction institutions. Employees will have to be vaccinated by Sept. 7, or else they’ll have to get tested for COVID-19 weekly. All new external hires will be required to get vaccinated before they can start working. Wolf also announced an incentive for state employees under his jurisdiction. Starting in October, those employees will be able to get a paid day off. The Department of Health says 63.8% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated. “Pennsylvania has had a lot of success in our vaccination efforts, but 63% is not the goal,” said Wolf. “Sixty-three percent still leaves far too many eligible Pennsylvanians unvaccinated, which puts their communities at risk. Vaccines are free, available, and effective. I encourage every eligible Pennsylvanian who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to sign up today.” Nearly 28,000 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19.
Trenton, NJnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Governor Murphy Directs U.S. and New Jersey Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Cape May Beach Patrol Lifeguard Norman V. Inferrera, III

TRENTON, N.J. - TRENTON - Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Friday, August 27, 2021, to honor Cape May Beach Patrol Lifeguard Norman V. Inferrera III, who passed away at the age of 16 following a tragic accident while on-duty.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. weekly COVID update: Thousands of new cases daily, a rate not seen in months; schools plan to mask up

Pennsylvania is once again seeing thousands of new COVID-19 cases daily, now at a rate not seen since the spring. More places are mandating masks. Teachers are calling for masks in schools as students prepare to return. And COVID-19 booster shots are now recommended, though one in five adults in Pennsylvania are yet to get their first dose of vaccine.
ImmigrationPosted by
CBS Philly

New Jersey To Welcome Afghan Refugees, Gov. Phil Murphy Says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy says Afghan refugees are welcome in the Garden State. He sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sunday. “These brave individuals and families — many of whom have worked to assist our military or put their own lives on the line in support of human rights and American initiatives — must not be left behind,” Murphy wrote. New Jersey stands ready to provide safe harbor, support, stability, and peace to Afghan refugees. Today I sent a letter to @POTUS making it clear that we welcome these brave individuals and their families to the Garden State....

Comments / 10

Community Policy