Motorola Edge (2021) Price in Malaysia & Specs

The new 2nd-Generation Moto Edge is official and on paper at least, already looks to offer a much-improved list of specifications over its predecessor. The bump to the Snapdragon 778G chipset combined with 6/8GB of RAM, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and a mammoth 108MP main camera means that this ‘New Motorola Edge’ could be a worthy alternative to Google’s recently launched Pixel 5a 5G. This is especially relevant when you consider that you can grab the 2nd-Gen Moto Edge 8/256GB directly from Motorola for just $499 (unlocked) instead of the $699 RRP that other stores will stock it for from September 2nd.