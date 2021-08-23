Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Motorola Edge (2021) Price in Malaysia & Specs

technave.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Motorola Edge (2021) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) CPU processor with 256GB 8GB RAM. The device also has a 6.7-inch LCD (1080 x 2460 pixels, 401 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery at 9mm device thickness and weight 200g, running on Android 11.

technave.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Edge#Gps#Design#Android 11#Malaysia Specs#Qualcomm#Lcd#Pdaf#Wifi#Nfc#Gps#Gold#Featurescorning#Nano#Lte#Le#Sensorsfingerprint#Compass#Glonass#720p 960fps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
NFL
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Electronicstalkandroid.com

Grab the 2nd Generation Moto Edge with its 144Hz display and 5,000mAh battery for just $499 for a limited time

The new 2nd-Generation Moto Edge is official and on paper at least, already looks to offer a much-improved list of specifications over its predecessor. The bump to the Snapdragon 778G chipset combined with 6/8GB of RAM, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and a mammoth 108MP main camera means that this ‘New Motorola Edge’ could be a worthy alternative to Google’s recently launched Pixel 5a 5G. This is especially relevant when you consider that you can grab the 2nd-Gen Moto Edge 8/256GB directly from Motorola for just $499 (unlocked) instead of the $699 RRP that other stores will stock it for from September 2nd.
ElectronicsCNN

The new Motorola Edge: Everything you need to know and how to preorder

In recent years Motorola has really hit a sweet spot with budget and midrange smartphones. The company hasn’t been able to transfer that success into the premium smartphone sector or even the folding phone market (pour one out for the original Razr), though. The brand is trying to remedy that with the new Motorola Edge.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung August 2021 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Android updates are still not perfect, but we’re seeing things improve year over year. Samsung has accumulated a stellar update track record as of late and is now among the best in the business when it comes to rolling out prompt Android updates. Now, the company is rolling out the August 2021 security update to its Samsung Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 could reintroduce camera tech made popular by Huawei

Andy Walker is a news writer at Android Authority. Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, he has over seven years of experience in the tech journalism space and holds a degree in English Literature. He's also a Formula 1 fan, makes a mean G&T, and can sometimes be spotted away from his desk lazing in the South African sun.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA forums are open for the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 5a, and Motorola Edge 2021

August has turned out to be quite a treat for smartphone enthusiasts. Google made headlines in the first week with a surprising preview of the upcoming Pixel 6. Then we moved on to the Galaxy Unpacked event which saw the launch of the high-profile Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside the Galaxy Watch 4. Two more exciting launches followed this week as Google unveiled the Pixel 5a 5G and Motorola took the wraps off the Motorola Edge (2021).
NFLCNET

Samsung Galaxy S22 rumors: Release date, price, camera specs and more

Samsung's August 2021 Unpacked event was just last week, and the company unveiled new versions of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, alongside its new smartwatch the Galaxy Watch 4. But when could we see Samsung's next flagship phone, the rumored Galaxy S22? We don't yet have any official word, but this year's Galaxy S21 lineup was unveiled in January, which means we could see Samsung's new flagship early next year. Although we still have some time until the smartphone's expected debut, the rumor mill continues to turn.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho smartphone unveiled

Samsung has launched a new Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho and the handset has slightly different specifications to the previous Galaxy A12 device. The Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho is launching in Europe and it features a different processor to the original device. This handset comes with a 6.5...
NFLPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 full specifications revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be made official along with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at Samsung’s Unpacked press event this week. The Samsung Unpacked press event will take place on Wednesday the 11th of September and now it looks like the full specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been revealed.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Moto G Pure with model number XT2163-4 appears in multiple leaks

Last month, Motorola announced the Edge series of smartphones comprising of three phones in the global market. These include the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Now, the company seems to be launching yet another smartphone dubbed Moto G Pure as it surfaces in multiple certifications.
NFLtechnave.com

vivo iQOO 8 Pro Price in Malaysia & Specs

The vivo iQOO 8 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm) CPU processor with 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED (1440 x 3200 pixels, 518 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization + 16 MP, f/2.2, 60mm (telephoto), 1/3.1", 1.0µm, OIS + 48MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery at 9.2mm device thickness and weight 205g, running on Android 11, OriginOS.
NFLAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy A52s specs detailed in full ahead of expected launch

Nearly all the key specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52s 5G have leaked online. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset. It is tipped to launch later this month at a starting price of €449. Last week, we got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy