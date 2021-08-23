Motorola Edge (2021) Price in Malaysia & Specs
The Motorola Edge (2021) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) CPU processor with 256GB 8GB RAM. The device also has a 6.7-inch LCD (1080 x 2460 pixels, 401 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 108 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery at 9mm device thickness and weight 200g, running on Android 11.technave.com
