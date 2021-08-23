Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Astro will release a new Ultra Box remote control with an additional Netflix button

technave.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack at the end of June, Astro made a surprise announcement of a new partnership with Netflix. Many wondered when will the popular movie-tv/streaming app will make its app to Astro, but it may be quite soon. In fact, Astro just told us that they have released a new remote control for the Ultra box with a dedicated Netflix button.

technave.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Astro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Button#Remote Control#Ultra Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix Releases Full Trailer for New LGBTQ Heroes Team, Q-Force

Q-Force is coming to Netflix and the streamer has released a full trailer for the LGBTQ hero team. For this project, they’ve enlisted the services of Wanda Sykes, Sean Hayes, and Patti Harrison, and Matt Rogers. There will be 10 episodes of the animated series that focus on an intelligence task force completely comprised of people in the LGBTQ community. There are drag queen and twink jokes in the trailer. People online seem to be generally willing to give it a shot. David Harbour is fresh off a stint as lovable muscle in Black Widow and plays a similar role here as Agent Buck. Gary Cole from True Blood is the agency leader Dick Chunky and there are so many more appearance. It seems like the creative team is just having a blast with this one. check out the trailer for yourself.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Netflix releases trailer for My Little Pony: A New Generation

A poster and trailer have arrived online for the Netflix animated feature My Little Pony: A New Generation which follows idealistic Pony Sunny as she sets out on an adventure to bring enchantment and unity back to Equestria after it loses its magic; check them out here…. The unimaginable has...
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

This Flo Rida Roblox Amazon TikTok ad is fake but amazing

On Wednesday, a surreal TikTok ad from an advertiser posing as Amazon confused users into thinking the e-commerce giant was taking a stab at including absurdist internet humor into its online marketing strategy. The ad featured gaming footage from the lego-like title Roblox interspersed with strange clips of a man...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max knows its app is a mess

"They’re well aware of the issues plaguing the user experience and have been scrambling to fix things," explains Josef Adalian. "The biggest problems with the Apple interface were addressed within weeks, and a company source tells me the remaining errors should be corrected within days. As for Roku users, the company put out a statement at the end of July admitting the 'experience on Roku devices isn’t at the quality level we want and our users expect' and promising the platform was 'hard at work on resolving these issues.' Fixing the problems is taking time, however, and a senior WarnerMedia exec tells me the social-media commentary surrounding the Max app’s summer snafus has been 'super painful' to take in. He also admits that, in this case at least, it’s not just a matter of People Whining on Twitter. 'We see the crash logs,' he says. 'We’re not blind to it.'" Adalian adds that went wrong "is that the current app wasn’t built from scratch the way Netflix or Hulu were brought to life. Instead, Max has been running on a retrofitted version of the old HBO Go and HBO Now services. While those were both solid applications, they were designed for a very different product. According to the WarnerMedia exec, the main concern of the engineers then was making sure everything didn’t crash when hundreds of thousands of people simultaneously streamed Game of Thrones on a Sunday night."
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix Has Released Their Documentary “The Social Dilemma” For Free! Witness the Dark Side of Social Media – Netflix News

Last year Netflix released a documentary film that looks at the dark side of social media and how it is changing civilisation and now the streamer has released the full film for free on their YouTube channel. “The Social Dilemma” premiered in September 2020 and looks at the consequences of our growing dependence on social media. A number of key Silicon Valley workers, including the inventor of the Facebook Like button, are interviewed throughout giving a fascinating insight into just how our data is used. The film was created by the award winning team behind “Chasing Coral” and is not the first time they have released their documentaries to the general public for free.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

The 30 cheapest courses to pay for Netflix, Amazon and Disney +

Investing to learn something new on the Internet has become the daily bread. In times of pandemic , more and more people are worrying about training virtually and making the most of their time at home. In this sense, we currently have a wide variety of educational platforms that offer...
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple Releases Updated Firmware for New Siri Remote

There's no word on what's new with the ‌Apple TV‌ remote update, but it likely addresses minor bugs and performance issues. Apple has not detailed how to install a firmware update for the ‌Siri‌ Remote, but it's likely similar to AirPods, delivered silently and over the air while the ‌Apple TV‌ is asleep. Firmware updates are installed in the background and it may take some time for the ‌Siri‌ Remote update to be downloaded and installed.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Crave confirms 4K content on Apple TV 4K

Bell Media’s Crave soft-launched 4K content on the Apple TV 4K last Friday, August 13th. Throughout the weekend, some users noted that they were noticing an ‘Available In 4K’ section appeared on their Apple TV 4K device. Now, Bell has confirmed to MobileSyrup that 4K support has indeed been rolled out to Crave.
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Netflix's new anthology 'Ankahi Kahaniya' to release soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Popular streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday announced its new anthology titled 'Ankahi Kahaniya', set to release on September 17. The upcoming anthology is directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary and will chronicle "three unheard and untold tales of love".
TV & VideosEngadget

IMDb TV lands on Xfinity Flex and X1 set-top boxes

There's another way to access as of today. Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service is now available on Comcast’s and set-top boxes. As with other apps, you can access IMDb TV using the Xfinity Voice Remote. Along with a batch of , a bunch of popular third-party TV series and movies...
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: New Trailer Released for “Ada Twist, Scientist” From Doc McStuffins Creator Chris Nee – Netflix News

Back in late 2018 Netflix entered into an overall deal with Chris Nee, the creator of the popular children’s show “Doc McStuffins”, to create exclusive content for Netflix. Nee’s first show for Netflix is a collaboration with Higher Ground (Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company) called “Ada Twist, Scientist” and will arrive on September 28th.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Ultra Age Releasing This September, Demo Live Today

Ultra Age by DANGEN Entertainment is an upcoming post-apocalyptic tale about an Earth devastated by a meteor, and bifurcated into two societies. One group still lives on Earth, and the other lives in a space colony. Into this mix is thrown a sword-wielding hero named Age. He comes down to Earth and faces an onslaught of monsters and robots.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Mute button now available in Chrome Global Media Control

Google has finally added a mute button to the Chrome Global Media Controls. The button is a stand-in for the mute button which used to be in the Picture-in-Picture button, but which Google removed. The Global Media Control also supports a volume slider and device selector, but these are only...
Electronicsclick orlando

Save 50% on this dual-camera drone with remote control

Drones are fun to fly but they can also be used for many other things, such as cool aerial shots and capturing pictures during special events. They can also be used to scope out the exterior of your house and check the perimeter of your property, and they can even be used to help fight fires.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: October Release Date Announced for “Army of Thieves” – Prequel Film to “Army of The Dead” – Netflix News

While Zack Snyder’s “Army of The Dead” was somewhat polarising there’s no doubt that it’s been a big hit for Netflix. The streamer clearly had a lot of faith in the project as they had already announced a live action prequel film as well as an anime spin-off series with the main cast reprising their roles. What we didn’t realise is just how much of the prequel film had already been produced as we already have our first teaser trailer! The prequel film, “Army of Thieves”, follows German safe-cracker Ludwig Dieter in the early days of the zombie apocalypse as he is hired by a mysterious woman to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy