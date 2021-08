Samsung’s Unpacked event, which took place on August 11th, introduced us to the newest generation of foldable phones that the OEM has had in the works for the past year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 bring new matte color schemes, IPX8 water resistance, the powerful Snapdragon 888, and other improvements. But the list of similarities kind of ends there as their designs and possible usage scenarios are quite different. In this article, we’ll pit the Z Flip 3 against the Z Fold 3 to give you a clear idea of how they vary and which one of them you should consider buying.