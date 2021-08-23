Cancel
Huntington, WV

Marshall University's COVID-19 plans for the 2021 football season

WOWK
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Football season is right around the corner for Marshall fans and the experience this season will look a little different. "Last year obviously we had reduced capacity and this year we're at full capacity. Last year we made masks mandatory inside the stadium and this year, it is not at this point," says Scott Morehouse, the Associate Director of Athletics for Facility and Game Operations at Marshall University.

