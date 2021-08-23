Marshall University’s COVID-19 plans for the 2021 football season

Northeast State Community College announced they have reinstated their school-wide mask mandate for this upcoming semester. The mandate goes into effect this week and requires all students, faculty, and staff to wear face coverings indoors. The requirement stands for everyone, vaccinated or not. The mandate will remain in effect until September 30th of this year; at which point school officials will re-asses community transmission rates. Northeast State goes on to say that they highly recommend the school’s community to get vaccinated as soon as possible.